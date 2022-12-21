Perham Post Office to be renamed in honor of MN Guard Soldier

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A bill is on its way to the President’s desk that would rename three Minnesota post offices in honor of fallen Minnesota National Guardsmen.

The legislation would rename the Perham Post Office in honor of Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Charles P. Nord. The Avon Post Office is to be renamed in honor of Army National Guard Warrant Officer Candidate Kort M. Plantenberg; and the Winsted Post Office renamed in honor of Chief Warrant Officer James A. Rogers, Jr.

These three Minnesota National Guardsmen were killed on December 5, 2019 when their UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter experienced engine failure during their flight.

“We can never honor our fallen the way they truly deserve, but every step we can take is a meaningful one. Charles Nord and James Rogers of Minnesota’s 7th District and Kort Plantenberg of the 6th District were deeply passionate about their service to this country and loved by their family and friends in their communities, who still gather together to share stories and memories” said Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach.

The legislation was authored by Representatives Michelle Fischbach and Tom Emmer. It passed the Senate after being introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

“Sergeant Plantenberg, Chief Warrant Officer Nord, and Chief Warrant Officer Rogers made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country,” said Senator Klobuchar. “By renaming the Avon, Perham, and Winsted Post Offices in their honor, we will pay tribute to their legacies and help Minnesotans keep their memories alive for generations to come.

The Minnesota lawmakers who supported this bill say the guardsmen are well-deserving of this honor.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.