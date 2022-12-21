One injured in Grand Forks business fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt and authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a Grand Forks business.

Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews were called to LM Wind Power, 1580 S. 48th St., for a report of an explosion. When crews arrived, they found the building was evacuated and the fire protection system was operating.

Authorities say they did not find an active fire when they entered the building.

After the building was deemed safe, the business could resume normal operations. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

