NDSU Football Adds 20 High School Standouts on Early Signing Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz announced the addition of 20 high school student-athletes to the Bison program Wednesday, Dec. 21, the first day of the three-day early signing period for Division I football.

The signing class includes three players from North Dakota, six from Minnesota, two from Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska, and one from South Dakota, New York and Florida.

Nineteen of the signees will join the Bison for fall camp in 2023, and one will be on-campus for workouts this coming spring. Linebacker Jaiden Pickett from Riverside University High in Milwaukee is enrolling at NDSU in January.

Following the three-day early signing period this week, the regular signing period for Division I football will run from February 1 to April 1.

No. 3 seed North Dakota State (12-2) is scheduled to face No. 1 seed South Dakota State (13-1) in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised on ABC.

2023 NDSU Football Early Signing Class:

Josiah (Jojo) Azure, Football, 6-1, 227, Fr., Green Bay, Wis. (Bay Port HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Bay Port High School...Two-year starter and three-year letterwinner for coach Gary Westerman...Played linebacker, fullback, kicker and punter...Two-time first team all-state...Two-time conference defensive player of the year...Wisconsin’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2022...Had 106 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and eight sacks in a 10-game senior season...Finished his prep career with 203 tackles, 44 TFLs and 13 sacks...State runner-up in the discus throw...PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major...Son of Caleb and Christina...Has a sister, Samantha, and two brothers, Micah and Issac.

CharMar Brown, RB, 5-11, 206, Fr., Omaha, Neb. (Creighton Prep HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Creighton Prep High School...Two-year starter and three-year letterwinner for coach Tim Johnk...Team captain his senior year...Rushed for 1,408 yards and 17 touchdowns his senior year...Also made three receptions for 55 yards and one score...Finished his prep career with 2,610 rushing yards and 38 TDs...Also competed in wrestling and track...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business...Son of CharMar and Latasha...Has a sister, Kennedy, and a brother, Ahmar.

Jaylin Crumby, DB, 5-11, 186, Fr., Tampa, Fla. (Armwood HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Armwood High School...Three-year starter for coach Evan Davis...Team captain his senior year...Played defensive back for the Hawks...Also competed in the long jump and triple jump for the track and field team...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business or engineering...Son of Teco and Kim Crumby...Has two brothers, Tyrone and Nolan.

Trey Drake, QB, 6-3, 206, Fr., Jamestown, N.Y. (Jamestown HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Jamestown High School...Four-year starter under coach Tom Langworthy...Two-time team captain...Led his team to a 34-7 record, four league titles, two section titles and one regional championship...Passed for 6,158 yards and 72 touchdowns in his career while completing 59 percent of his passes...Set school records for passing yards and TDs...Had 24 touchdowns with only four interceptions his senior year...League player of the year...Academic all-state first team...National Honor Society...All-state basketball player...PERSONAL: Plans to major in sport management...Son of Ben and Karen Drake...Parents both played college basketball at SUNY Brockport...Has three sisters and two brothers.

Jailen Duffie, DB, 5-11, 165, Fr., Vernon Hills, Ill. (Warren Township HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Warren Township High School...Three-year starter...Played cornerback and wide receiver for coach Bryan McNulty...First team all-state as a junior and senior...Had four interceptions and three pass breakups his senior year...All-state performer in the 4x100-meter relay...PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major...Son of Rahquan Duffie and Robin Leafblad...Family includes five brothers and six sisters.

Josh Hendricks, LB, 6-1, 204, Fr., Grimes, Iowa (Dallas Center-Grimes HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Dallas Center-Grimes High School...Three-year starter for coach Scott Heitland...Team captain his senior year...First team all-conference and second team all-state his junior year...Had 71 tackles last season including 53 solo stops and 6.5 tackles for loss...Ran on the state champion 4x100-meter relay and placed third in the distance medley relay as a sophomore...National Honor Society...Academic all-district...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business...Son of Jeffery and Elizabeth...Father was a quarterback at Simpson College...Has three sisters, Maria, Alyssa and Sydnee...Alyssa played college soccer at the University of Richmond...Sydnee ran cross country and track at Clarke University.

Victor Isele, DE, 6-2, 221, Fr., Grand Island, Neb. (Northwest HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Northwest High School...Played defensive end, tight end and tackle for coach Kevin Stein...Earned all-district and all-state honors...Had 70 total tackles including six sacks his senior year...Also blocked two punts...Finished his career with 212 tackles, 40 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles...State placewinner in wrestling and track...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business or marketing...Son of Lucky and Katina...Has a brother, Micheal, and sister, Victoria.

Beau Johnson, OL, 6-5, 241, Fr., Spring Lake Park, Minn. (Spring Lake Park HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Spring Lake Park High School...Two-year starter and three-year letterwinner for coach John Stewart...Played offensive tackle and defensive tackle...All-Metro honoree...Part of two conference championship teams...Also competes in basketball and track and field...PERSONAL: Plans to major in agriculture...Son of Bruce and Kimberley Johnson...Has two sisters, Dana and Olivia.

Collin Knorr, TE/LB, 6-4, 210, Fr., Coleharbor, N.D. (South Prairie HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of South Prairie High School...Four-year starter and two-time captain...Played tight end, fullback, running back, receiver, linebacker and defensive end for coach Justin Weiseler...Three-time all-conference first team...Second team all-state in 2022...Led his team in several statistics including sacks, forced fumbles, rushing yards and receiving yards...Caught 13 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns...Carried 70 times for 400 yards and four TDs...State qualifier in the 110-meter hurdles...PERSONAL: Plans to major in crop and weed science...Son of Steve and Margo Knorr...Father played football for NDSU...Mother competed in track and field...Has two sisters, Katelynn and Camrynn.

Jack Liwienski, OL, 6-3, 290, Fr., Chanhassen, Minn. (Minnetonka HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Minnetonka High School...Three-year starter for coach Mark Esch...Team captain his senior year...Three-time all-conference...Two-time all-metro and all-state...Selected to the Minnesota all-star game...Helped the Skippers to a 15-11 varsity record in his career...Also competed in the shot put and discus...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business...Son of Chris and Nicole Liwienski...Father was an offensive lineman for Indiana before a 10-year NFL career with the Vikings (1998-2005), Cardinals (2006) and Dolphins (2007)...Has one sister, Piper.

Oliver Lucht, LB, 6-1, 208, Fr., Fargo, N.D. (Fargo Davies HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Fargo Davies High School...Three-year starter for coach Wayne Werremeyer...Played running back and linebacker...Rushed for 488 yards and nine touchdowns with 24 receptions for 420 yards and six TDs his senior year...Made 60 total tackles with nine tackles for loss...Accounted for nearly 1,500 yards with 22 touchdowns, 115 tackles and 14 TFLs in his career...Set school records for single-game tackles (15), longest receiving touchdown (96) and single-game rushing TDs (4)...First team all-conference and all-state as a junior and senior...Helped his team to an 18-9 record with one state semifinal appearance...Also played baseball...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business...Son of Jonathan and Kami...Has a sister, Lauren, and brother, Sam.

Abraham Myers, DE, 6-2, 222, Fr., Sioux Falls, S.D. (Washington HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Sioux Falls Washington High School...Two-year starter and three-year letterwinner...Team captain his senior year...Played for coach Ryan Evans...First team all-conference as a junior and senior...Two-time all-state honoree...Career totals include 105 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, two forced fumbles and a blocked punt...Had 15.5 TFLs and 11.5 sacks his senior year...Placed fifth at the state wrestling tournament in the 220-pound weight class...Also competes in track and powerlifting...PERSONAL: Plans to major in engineering...Son of Gibson and Felecia...Family includes two sisters and three brothers.

Najee Nelson, DB, 5-11, 176, Fr., Lakeville, Minn. (Lakeville North HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Lakeville North High School...Three-year starter for coach Brian Vossen...Team captain his senior year...Played cornerback, running back and wide receiver...Set a school record for interceptions...Picked off seven passes in his career and made 70 tackles with three tackles for loss and three forced fumbles...Accounted for almost 900 all-purpose yards as a rusher, receiver and returner...All-conference and all-district honoree...Also participated in basketball and track...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business...Son of Gino and Stacey...Younger brother of NDSU wide receiver RaJa Nelson...Also has a sister, Kai.

Brennan Palmer, DE, 6-4, 237, Fr., Fargo, N.D. (Fargo Davies HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Fargo Davies High School...Two-year starter for coach Wayne Werremeyer...Two-time team captain...First team all-conference and all-state his senior year...Had 40 tackles and eight sacks with two pass breakups while helping his team to a 7-3 record and conference championship in 2022...State qualifier in the shot put and javelin throw...National Honor Society...PERSONAL: Plans to major in computer science...Son of Brad and Pam Palmer...Has a sister, Kyra, and an older brother, Joren, who plays football at Southwest Minnesota State.

Jaiden Pickett, LB, 6-1, 192, Fr., Milwaukee, Wis. (Riverside University HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Riverside University High School...Two-year starter and two-time team captain under coach Patrick Wagner...Played defensive end, linebacker, defensive back, running back, wide receiver and long snapper...All-state first team defensive back as a senior...Conference defensive lineman of the year as a junior...Also competes in wrestling...PERSONAL: Enrolling at NDSU in January 2023...Undecided on a college major...Mother’s name is Ellie.

Nate Schneckloth, OL, 6-5, 264, Fr., Eldridge, Iowa (North Scott HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of North Scott High School...Two-year starter...Team captain his senior year...Played left tackle and nose guard for coach Kevin Tippit...First team all-district and all-state his senior year...Part of a state championship in 2020 and helped the Lancers to nine-win seasons in 2021 and 2022...Also participated in wrestling and baseball...PERSONAL: Plans to major in construction management...Son of TJ and Ann Schneckloth...Father played college football for Northwest Missouri State and arena football for the Quad City Steamwheelers...Has a sister, Rhyan, and two brothers, Adam and Will.

Austin Schultz, OL, 6-3, 284, Fr., Moorhead, Minn. (Moorhead HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Moorhead High School...Two-year starter and three-year letterwinner for coach Kevin Feeney...Team captain his senior year...All-state honoree as a senior...Credited for more than 80 pancake blocks with zero sacks allowed...Selected to the 2022 Minnesota Vikings All-Star Game and Blue-Grey All-American Bowl...Two-time all-district...Named district offensive lineman of the year in 2022...Helped the Spuds to a 17-11 record as a starter including a section championship in 2022...Also competed in basketball and track and field...PERSONAL: Plans to major in business...Son of Corey Skeldum and Ashley Schultz...Has a sister, Harper Skeldum, and brother, Cameron Skeldum.

Reese Sheldon, DB, 6-1, 186, Fr., Cloquet, Minn. (Cloquet HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Cloquet High School...Three-year starter for coach Jeff Ojenen...First team all-conference as a junior and senior...All-section first team his senior year...Selected to the Minnesota all-star game...Played quarterback, wide receiver, running back, safety and linebacker...Passed for 981 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career while rushing for 1,716 yards and 20 TDs...Also had 606 receiving yards and six TDs...Totaled 72.5 tackles and three interceptions...Part of the school record-setting 4x100-meter relay team...Also competed in basketball...PERSONAL: Undecided on a college major...Son of Darren and Becky...Has a sister, Katrina, and brother, JoeRon (“joren”).

Noah Taylor, DB, 6-0, 198, Fr., Lemont, Ill. (Lemont Township HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Lemont High School...Three-year starter for coach Bret Kooi...Two-time team captain...Played strong safety, outside linebacker and running back...Two-time all-conference first team...Conference defensive player of the year as a senior...Helped his team to a 12-1 record and Class 6A state semifinal appearance with 112 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, one interception and six pass breakups...Team went 35-4 with back-to-back undefeated regular seasons...Two-time academic all-state...National Honor Society...Also participated in baseball and track...PERSONAL: Plans to major in marketing...Son of Chad and Donna Taylor...Has a sister, Avaree.

Keenan Wilson, DT, 6-1, 284, Fr., Eagan, Minn. (Eagan HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2023 graduate of Eagan High School...Two-year starter and four-year letterwinner for coach Nick Johnson...Team captain his senior year...All-state honoree...Two-time all-district first team...Conference defensive lineman of the year as a senior...Had 32 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three recoveries...Helped his team to its first winning record in more than a decade and a No. 10 state ranking...Finished his varsity career with 78 tackles, 21 TFLs and seven sacks...Also participated in lacrosse...PERSONAL: Planning to major in business...Son of Eric and Erin Wilson...Has a sister, Kai, and a brother, Kameron.

