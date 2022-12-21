Leonard, ND couple appears on the Today Show

LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A couple from Leonard, North Dakota, appeared on the Today Show on Wednesday, December 21.

Rhonda and Eric Klubben are celebrating their 60th birthdays in New York City. They were first in line for the show and picked from the crowd to play a game with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Rhonda played “Suddenly Santa” where she had 15 seconds to throw snowballs into buckets to get a corresponding gift. With 6 seconds to go, she landed a snowball in bucket #5. She won a Dyson Airwrap, retailed at $600.

While on Today, Eric was seen sporting NDSU Bison gear. You can watch the segment by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.