Jamestown suspends alley garbage pickup

Garbage truck
Garbage truck(GTD Aquitaine / Wikipedia)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - The City of Jamestown is suspending all residential alley garbage pickup beginning on Tuesday, December 27th.

This will be in place until further notice because of alley conditions throughout the city.

You are reminded to place garbage and recycling on the boulevard on your scheduled pick-up day by 7:00 a.m.

The City Bailing Facility and Recycling Center will be closed Saturday, December 24 through Monday, December 26 in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, December 27.

The Baling Facility and Recycling Center will also be closed Saturday, December 31 through Monday, January 2. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

All routes will be delayed by one day both weeks.

