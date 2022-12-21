First Alert Weather Days this Week for Arctic Cold, Snow, Wind

A Note About Dangerous Wind Chills

This week we will receive a shot of very cold air that will descend out of the Arctic. This cold air will result in air temperatures near -30° and wind chills that could potentially be as low as -55° in some places. Temperatures and wind chills that could can result in frostbite in a matter of minutes. Spending time outdoors should be avoided. However, if you must be outside, take special caution to dress very warmly. Warm dress consists of several layers of which at least one layer should be insulative and loose fitting such as a puffy coat. The pockets of air that exist in a puffy coat trap air that is warmed by your body heat and can provide a decent amount of protection for the cold. Bare skin should be avoided at all costs as, again, exposed skin can become frostbitten in a matter of minutes. A wind chill chart can be found below as well as a detailed video explanation can be found on the VNL Weather App.

FORECAST DETAILS

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday will be colder with snow mainly south and east. Morning lows Wednesday 20s and 30s below zero with highs in the teens and 20s below. Wind chill not as cold as Tuesday morning, but near -30!

Snow begins by daybreak in our western counties and continues into the evening drive. Heaviest snowfall will be far south, but thanks to the very cold air, the flakes will be powdery and fluffy. Expect amounts up to 6 inches for many.

The Wind will really increase late in the day. This will cause brutal wind chills and areas of ground blizzard conditions as our new fluffy snow blows, drifts and reduces visibility. The arctic air will continue to plunge south on Wednesday night.

This large storm will cause temperatures below freezing to move very far south to places like the Gulf Coast, the Panhandle of Florida and even into Northern Mexico. This storm will cause travel headaches across most of the eastern United States. However, other than the cold, we will largely be spared from the bulk of the snow. Several inches of light, fluffy snow is likely, especially south and east of Fargo. Much higher amounts into South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, northern Illinois, Great Lakes... Regional travel impacts are very likely ahead of the Christmas holiday. We have highlighted the areas of snowfall for each day up to the Christmas weekend (see 3rd row images below).

THURSDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thursday still brutally cold. Morning lows in the 20s and 30s below zero with highs in the single digits and teens below. Wind chills will be much much colder. We could see wind speeds of over 30-40 mph, particularly in our MN counties. Wind gusts could push to 40-50 mph in some locations.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The dangerously cold temperatures will continue. The arctic air continues to sit in our area. In fact, much of the United States will see temperatures below freezing late next week. We will see our cold temperatures about the same as they were on Thursday. Our lows will be in the 10s to 30s below zero and highs in the 20s to single digits below zero. Again, our wind chills will be much, much colder.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We will start to see temperatures improve slightly on Saturday. We could still see windy conditions during the morning hours, and we will see on and off clouds through much of the day. Our lows will be in the negative 10s and 20s, while our highs will be in the single digits on both side of zero. The warming trend will continue on Sunday. There is a chance of measurable snow Christmas Day, so travel with care. Our lows will be in the negative single digits and teens. Our highs will be in the negative single digits to the low positive teens.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: The warm-up continues each day with a chance of light snow! It will still be cold but we should see temperatures above zero for much of the day. We have a chance at another round of snow during the morning hours. Temperatures will start the day in the negative single digits and reach up to the positive single digits or low teens.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Arctic cold. Ground Blizzard Possible! Dangerous wind chills. High: -10.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Arctic Cold. Windier still. Ground Blizzard Possible. Low: -11. High: -8.

SATURDAY - CHRISTMAS EVE: A bit warmer but still blustery. Low: -12. High: -4.

SUNDAY - CHRISTMAS DAY: Warming trend continues. Snow possible! A few inches for some! Low: -11. High: 9.

MONDAY: Continuing to warm up. Chance of morning snow. Low: -3. High: 10.

TUESDAY: A bit warmer with clouds and light snow chance. Low: 0. High: 17.

