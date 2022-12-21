Contests
Emergency crews respond to fire at Fargo apartment complex

Apartment fire at 1360 32nd Street South in Fargo.
Apartment fire at 1360 32nd Street South in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is on scene of a fire at an apartment complex in south Fargo.

Reports started coming in just after 9:00 a.m. for heavy smoke on the third floor. It’s happening at the Block 32 apartments, which are located at 1360 32nd Street South in Fargo.

The Fire Marshal tells Valley News Live two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation, but refused medical treatment. He says they were able to get the fire under control within about 10 minutes, adding that a nearby fire hydrant had been shoveled out which helped with the fire response.

Fire investigators are assessing damage and have not yet determined a cause of the fire.

Valley News Live has a team on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

