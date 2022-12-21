Contests
Bracing for busy travel

Whether on the roads or the runway traveling this holiday season looks to be a daunting task.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christmas is just a few days away. Folks are getting ready to head to their holiday destinations.

“We’re super excited. I’m actually a nurse so it’s not every Christmas I get to come home. I’m pretty stoked this year,” said Anna Swelstad, a traveler.

Airports across the nation will be busy this week with travelers racing to get to their holiday destinations.

“I’m a student the holidays are some much-needed time off,” said Christina Swelstad, another traveler who returned home for the holidays.

This busy travel season means more crowded airports and chances for major impacts like delayed or canceled flights.

“I’ve had some many unlucky flight days. It’s definitely a very happy Christmas miracle for us to be here,” said Christina.

Fortunately, some travelers were able to beat the chaos.

“It was the smoothest flight day I think I can remember,” said Anna.

Others worry they won’t be so lucky.

“We’re headed to India,” said Monica Bandela. ”We are super nervous seeing last week’s weather.”

Bandela and her family were even offered the chance to cancel their trip by the airline, but they say they were still willing to take the risk.

“We wanted to meet the family for Christmas, but because of COVID we haven’t been in a couple of years,” Bandela said.

Many other families are also taking that risk, but they will have to brace for cold temperatures and a potential snowstorm headed toward the east coast.

“Plan ahead. Look at the weather and hope for the best,” said Bandela.

