Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

This is a week you definitely don’t want your furnace to go on the fritz

Keeping a home furnace in working order will keep you comfortable during deep freezes.
Keeping a home furnace in working order will keep you comfortable during deep freezes.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Whatever preference you choose to keep your house cool or warm, be cautious of temperature to keep it in the 60s. Many experts suggest 68.

The last thing you want when temperatures drop outside is for your furnace to stop working.

This is the busiest time of the year for H-VAC technicians, who say they are slammed with calls and appointments to fix residential heating systems, especially after last week’s winter storm.

Action mechanical technician Seth Marcus said at times; he has been working 40 to 70 hours a week.

And it’s important to always think ahead since small nuisances with your furnace can quickly turn into major problems when left unattended, which leads to higher repair costs or a replacement.

“Do preventative maintenance; it’s better to do it in early or late fall just to avoid furnace problems. But preventative maintenance is the best thing to do for yourself to make sure you can last through the winter,” said Action Mechanical HVAC technician Seth Marcus..

Marcus says that to prevent your furnace from becoming overworked, keeping your thermostat somewhere in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDHP assisting in rescuing several drivers on Hwy 52 between Fessenden and Harvey who have been...
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
Van flipped along interstate.
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
At least 36 injured after Hawaii-bound flight hits severe turbulence
A 38 year-old man was arrested after firing multiple shots and forcing an apartment complex to...
Pelican Rapids man arrested after allegedly firing several shots in apartment complex

Latest News

North Dakota finishes Missouri River minerals adjustment
NDSU graduation
Snow impacts NDSU graduates
Southern border
Cramer reacts to Title 42 stay
In this May 20, 2021 photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil...
Burgum waives hours of service for haulers of propane, gasoline, diesel fuel and heating oil
Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold