This is a week you definitely don’t want your furnace to go on the fritz

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Whatever preference you choose to keep your house cool or warm, be cautious of temperature to keep it in the 60s. Many experts suggest 68.

The last thing you want when temperatures drop outside is for your furnace to stop working.

This is the busiest time of the year for H-VAC technicians, who say they are slammed with calls and appointments to fix residential heating systems, especially after last week’s winter storm.

Action mechanical technician Seth Marcus said at times; he has been working 40 to 70 hours a week.

And it’s important to always think ahead since small nuisances with your furnace can quickly turn into major problems when left unattended, which leads to higher repair costs or a replacement.

“Do preventative maintenance; it’s better to do it in early or late fall just to avoid furnace problems. But preventative maintenance is the best thing to do for yourself to make sure you can last through the winter,” said Action Mechanical HVAC technician Seth Marcus..

Marcus says that to prevent your furnace from becoming overworked, keeping your thermostat somewhere in the 60s.

