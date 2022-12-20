SUV rolls on I-94 near 34th Street in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle rollover on westbound Interstate-94 in Moorhead. It happened around 11:00 a.m. just east of 34th Street.

First responders say an SUV landed on its roof. No word yet on whether anyone was hurt.

The roads are icy, so if you need to venture out, take your time and be cautious while driving.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.