SUV rolls on I-94 near 34th Street in Moorhead

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle rollover on westbound Interstate-94 in Moorhead. It happened around 11:00 a.m. just east of 34th Street.

First responders say an SUV landed on its roof. No word yet on whether anyone was hurt.

The roads are icy, so if you need to venture out, take your time and be cautious while driving.

