Sanford resigns as ND lieutenant governor, successor to be announced today

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum announced the resignation of Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, today. Sanford’s last day in office will be Jan. 2. Sanford has served as North Dakota’s lieutenant governor since he and Burgum took office on Dec. 15, 2016.

They were re-elected for a second term in 2020. In a statement with his resignation letter, Sanford says he wants to return to the private sector and focus on his family and career. He’s a certified public accountant who served as mayor of Watford City, as well as having owned and operated a third-generation auto dealership there before running for office with Burgum.

“We are deeply grateful for Brent’s exceptional service to the State of North Dakota and its citizens these last six years,” Burgum said. “From his leadership on key issues including energy, child care and economic development, to his influential work with the legislative branch as president of the Senate, to his leadership as the governor’s designee on multiple state boards, Brent has made a positive impact on North Dakota’s citizens, economy and communities far and wide. It’s been an honor to serve with him, and we wish him, Sandi and their children all the best in their future endeavors.”

Officials say Sanford is among the longest-serving lieutenant governors in the country, and he’s the longest-serving in state history. Sanford has spent nearly 17 years in public service, this includes his time as mayor for over 10 years and lieutenant governor for six.

“Serving the citizens of North Dakota as lieutenant governor has been the honor of a lifetime, and this was not an easy decision,” Sanford said. “The opportunities to make a difference in the lives of North Dakotans – from solving budget challenges and helping save Coal Creek Station, to negotiating tribal tax agreements and supporting UAS expansion, to providing tax relief and launching our Clean Sustainable Energy efforts, to working with the Legislature to ensure that our state emerged strong from the pandemic – it’s been an incredible ride and I’m forever thankful to Gov. Burgum and the voters of North Dakota for entrusting me with this responsibility. After serving the last one-third of my life as an elected official, I’m looking forward to working closer with the private sector again and focusing on my family and career.”

Gov. Burgum is set to announce his new lieutenant governor to serve the rest of Sanford’s term, two years, at a press conference at 12:15 pm today at the State Capital.

