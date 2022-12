FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army will be serving a Christmas meal for individuals and families within the Fargo-Moorhead area. It’s Friday, December 23rd from 11:00am – 12:30pm at 304 Roberts Street in Fargo.

They’ll be serving ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole and more. All are welcome.

