Rockford Theatre closed indefinitely after roof collapse

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New Rockford’s beloved Rockford Theatre is closed after the roof collapsed Monday.

According to the North Dakota Film Society, the 100-year-old theater first opened in 1920 as the Blackstone Theatre. Since then, it has continued to show first-run releases and film classics. The society has created a GoFundMe for anyone willing to donate to help get the theatre back up in running.

Crews ask that you keep a distance and stay outside the barricades as the building structure is unstable and more bricks or structural elements could fall. No one has been hurt.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.