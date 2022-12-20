Contests
Rockford Theatre closed indefinitely after roof collapse

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST
NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New Rockford’s beloved Rockford Theatre is closed after the roof collapsed Monday.

According to the North Dakota Film Society, the 100-year-old theater first opened in 1920 as the Blackstone Theatre. Since then, it has continued to show first-run releases and film classics. The society has created a GoFundMe for anyone willing to donate to help get the theatre back up in running.

Crews ask that you keep a distance and stay outside the barricades as the building structure is unstable and more bricks or structural elements could fall. No one has been hurt.

