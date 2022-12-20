Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

North Dakota finishes Missouri River minerals adjustment

(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State officials announced completion Monday of a mineral ownership dispute that has paid $130 million to private mineral owners and oil and gas operators.

North Dakota’s five-member, governor-led Land Board said the completion of the Missouri River acreage adjustment meant to delineate state and private mineral ownership was finished 11 months ahead of schedule.

The project involves 510 state-issued oil and gas leases covering 39,500 mineral acres.

North Dakota owns all minerals up to a boundary called the ordinary high water mark of navigable bodies of water, including the Missouri River, which was dammed in 1953, creating the reservoir of Lake Sakakawea. That boundary has drawn disputes and litigation over the years.

The 2017 Legislature commissioned a survey to determine the ordinary high water mark on the river west of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

The legislation also required the Land Board to work with oil and gas operators to adjust state leases and related revenues to reflect the new acreage ownership determined by the survey.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDHP assisting in rescuing several drivers on Hwy 52 between Fessenden and Harvey who have been...
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
Van flipped along interstate.
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
At least 36 injured after Hawaii-bound flight hits severe turbulence
A 38 year-old man was arrested after firing multiple shots and forcing an apartment complex to...
Pelican Rapids man arrested after allegedly firing several shots in apartment complex

Latest News

NDSU graduation
Snow impacts NDSU graduates
Southern border
Cramer reacts to Title 42 stay
In this May 20, 2021 photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil...
Burgum waives hours of service for haulers of propane, gasoline, diesel fuel and heating oil
Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold