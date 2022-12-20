Hoeven welcomes Valley City Student to Senate Page Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsDakota.com) - Senator John Hoeven today announced that Abby Redfearn of Jamestown has been selected to participate in the U.S. Senate Page Program’s fall 2022 session. A junior at Valley City High School, Abby is involved in competitive speech, tennis, and student government.

“It is a privilege to sponsor North Dakota students to serve in the U.S. Senate as official pages, and this prestigious, academically rigorous program is providing Abby with the unique opportunity to study the democratic process from within the halls of Congress,” said Hoeven.

The Senate Page program dates back to 1829. Senate pages serve primarily as messengers, delivering documents throughout the Capitol complex. Other responsibilities include preparing the Senate Chamber for each day’s business, distributing the Congressional Record and other documents related to daily business and assisting in the cloakrooms and chambers. Senate pages complete their studies during early morning classes held at the Senate Page School, which is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.

