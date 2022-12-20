Contests
Grand Forks Public Health announces availability of COVID vaccines for pediatric patients six months and older

To make an appointment call 701.787.8100.
(WBKO)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents in the Grand Forks community are now able to seek a free, bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for their children, who are six months and older. This follows the recent recommendation from the CDC on Dec. 9.

Children ages six month to five years, who previously completed a Moderna series, are eligible to receive a Moderna-bivalent booster after two months. Children ages six months to four years, who are completing a Pfizer-BioNTech series will receive a Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine as their third primary dose.

At this time, children ages six months to four years who received three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech monovalent vaccine to complete their primary series are not authorized to receive a booster dose of bivalent vaccine.

“Grand Forks Public Health is excited to offer this protection to our region’s youngest children,” Childhood Immunization Coordinator Rachel Flores said. “COVID-19 bivalent vaccines target the original virus and the Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5. Parents and caregivers should get their child vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them. Getting vaccinated provides the best protection against serious illness if a child gets infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.”

To make an appointment, or to request a review of your child’s immunization record, call Grand Forks Public Health at 701.787.8100.

