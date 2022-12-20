Contests
Gold coins discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles

Gold coins found in Salvation Army Red Kettles around Fargo, ND.
Gold coins found in Salvation Army Red Kettles around Fargo, ND.(Fargo Salvation Army)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign received two gold coins weighing at 1 ounce each; total value for both is $3,605.60. One was found last Tuesday in a kettle at Hornbacher’s South 32nd, and another was received from the Hornbacher’s Northport kettle.

A third gold coin was received in the army’s Red Kettle three days later, with an estimated value of $1,800.

To date, the Fargo-Moorhead Red Kettle Campaign has raised $507,707.88, which is 50.8% the $1 million dollar Christmas goal. The Salvation Army serves more than 40,000 meals and also helps with rent, utilities, medication and more.

Nearly 1,000 Christmas food boxes were served on Monday, December 19, with toys for thousands more being provided through the Army’s Toy Towne.

“This is a sign that people in our community continue to open their hearts and give in a variety of ways and means, and we are so grateful,” remarked Major Abe Tamayo.

If you don’t have cash/change, or can’t make it to a kettle, you can also give to the campaign virtually.

