The FM metro continues to show signs of growth

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FM metro area is continuing to boom.

More people are looking to make the area their home.

“When you would think most people would stop growing we are not doing that,” said Mayor Tim Mahoney. ”Over the last 10 years, we have had a 20% growth of the community. That’s fantastic.”

The growth isn’t slowing down. A study revealed that about 5000 people are anticipated to move to downtown Fargo in the next 5 to 10 years.

“In reality, we are finding more people like density and like to be in a more dense area, but you have to have amenities they would like as well,” Mahoney said.

Across the river, it’s the same story. Clay County has grown 17% in the last 10 years.

“We are the fourth fastest growing county in the entire state of Minnesota,” said Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson.

In West Fargo, the city has seen an increase in the number of permits for new homes over the years.

Now the concern is the chance of running out of room, but city officials say they are working on a solution.

“We’re decommissioning our lagoons. That’s going to be another 600 acres that would be utilized within the community,” said Mayor Bernie Dardis. ”I think I have about 62 million dollars worth of projects that people are considering.”

The decommissioning process started back in June. So far, the project is 38% complete. but it isn’t expected to finish by 2028.

With growth comes the opportunity for change.

“In 3 to 5 years the landscape of the city of Moorhead particularly in our downtown is going to be significantly different,” said Carlson.

One of the first, revitalizations on the agenda is the Moorhead Center Mall.

In the Moorhead Center Mall footprint, the city is looking to build mixed-use buildings and 1200 housing units.

Right now, that area is valued at $20 million and when we are done with the development it will be upwards of $250-300 million dollars.”

The need for housing options continues across the FM area.

“Statistically we need all kinds of housing whether it’s for all income levels or family types. We have a shortage of all of the above,” said Nicole Crutchfield, the director of planning for the city of Fargo.

Fargo and the FM MetroCOG have put out a survey to learn more about housing needs.

Information on the housing survey can be found on FM MetroCOG’s website.

You can also participate in the survey by clicking here.

A survey for employers is also available.

