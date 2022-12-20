Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Fire tears through bedroom of south Fargo home

Fire officials say a significant fire was seen coming through the window of the home when they arrived on the scene.
Bedroom fire at south Fargo home
Bedroom fire at south Fargo home(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters were called to a home on 30 1/2th Avenue S around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say a significant fire was seen coming through the window of the home when they arrived on the scene.

The residents of the home are being displaced.

The attached, neighboring home suffered smoke damage, but no fire damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van flipped along interstate.
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs
NDDOT 2022 Name-A-Snowplow contest winners
A 38 year-old man was arrested after firing multiple shots and forcing an apartment complex to...
Pelican Rapids man arrested after allegedly firing several shots in apartment complex

Latest News

Amazon options for tracking or picking up packages
Hoeven welcomes VC student to Senate program
Hoeven welcomes Valley City Student to Senate Page Program
Grand Forks Public Health announces availability of COVID vaccines for pediatric patients six months and older
TAMMY MILLER
Burgum appoints new lieutenant governor