Fire tears through bedroom of south Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters were called to a home on 30 1/2th Avenue S around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say a significant fire was seen coming through the window of the home when they arrived on the scene.

The residents of the home are being displaced.

The attached, neighboring home suffered smoke damage, but no fire damage.

No injuries have been reported.

