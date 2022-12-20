Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Cramer reacts to Title 42 stay

Southern border
Southern border(CNN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocked the Biden Administration from lifting a Trump-era border policy.

Title 42, a public health statute from the 1920s, was put in place in 2020 by the Trump administration to block illegal entry from migrants across the southern border. Monday, the Supreme Court’s stay means it’ll remain in place, and Senator Kevin Cramer is happy about that.

Cramer said Monday: ”If Title 42 was lifted this week, the crisis at the southern border would have only gotten worse.”

Nineteen states asked the Supreme Court for the emergency state.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDHP assisting in rescuing several drivers on Hwy 52 between Fessenden and Harvey who have been...
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
Van flipped along interstate.
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
At least 36 injured after Hawaii-bound flight hits severe turbulence
A 38 year-old man was arrested after firing multiple shots and forcing an apartment complex to...
Pelican Rapids man arrested after allegedly firing several shots in apartment complex

Latest News

NDSU graduation
Snow impacts NDSU graduates
In this May 20, 2021 photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil...
Burgum waives hours of service for haulers of propane, gasoline, diesel fuel and heating oil
Electric car
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
Salvation Army hosting Christmas meal Friday