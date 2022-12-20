Contests
Challenges crews are facing for clearing the roads

By Kellin Harmon
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ever since the first few drops of precipitation last week, drivers and road crews across the valley have been trying to keep up with the conditions.

“We really had a tough time keeping up with what was going on on the road,” said Blaine Laaveg, Cass County Highway Superintendent. “It kind of got past us and now we have a lot of bad roads to deal with after the fact.”

While some may be nervous or frustrated with road conditions, the solution isn’t as simple as plowing snow and dropping treatments.

“Normally if the temperatures were up, our salt and our liquids would probably burn the ice off,” said Kent Leysring, Maintenance Superintendent for the Fargo District of the North Dakota Department of Transportation. “But, with these cold temperatures and it going to be cold all week, we’re throwing every other tool we have at it with scrapers and truck underbodies. We’re just trying to get as much of as we can.”

Whether it’s city roads, county roads, or interstate, each bring their own challenge for clearing them.

“On our county road system we have a lot of wind we have to contend with,” said Laaveg. “If you put salt-sand down, then that wind and the snow will catch on the salt-sand and make even bigger drifts and make bigger problems on the roadway.”

“You have to deal so much with the winds and then the high speeds of the traffic,” added Leysring.” When you’re cutting ice, you’re not going a real fast speed, so we’re always concerned about someone running into the back of us.”

And while we wait for warmer temps, both teams ask for patience and caution on the road.

“We just ask for patience with us, have a little bit better judgement when it comes to their driving habits,” said Laaveg.

“Give yourself a little extra time, wear your seatbelt, drive for conditions,” advised Leysring.

