Burgum waives hours of service for haulers of propane, gasoline, diesel fuel and heating oil

In this May 20, 2021 photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil...
In this May 20, 2021 photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil gas station(Damian Dovarganes | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. - Gov. Doug Burgum Monday signed an executive order granting a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting propane, gasoline, diesel fuel and heating oil.

Record-setting winter storms and cold temperatures are causing significant demand and decreased availability of heating fuels, including propane, natural gas, gasoline, diesel fuel and heating oil, the order states. Waiving the hours of service requirement will help carriers, agribusinesses, farmers and ranchers, and other consumers obtain and deliver the fuels to help meet North Dakota’s needs.

The 30-day waiver is effective Monday 12/19. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

