Burgum appoints new lieutenant governor

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum announced the successor to Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. The Governor’s Office Chief Operating Officer Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, will take over on Jan. 3.

The press release says Miller has served as chief operating officer since April 2020, working with different cabinet agencies to improve the delivery of government services. Miller has served as CEO and board chair since 2006 at Fargo-based Border States.

“Tammy’s considerable private-sector background as a finance executive and CEO of a successful, multi-billion-dollar revenue, employee-owned organization, and her deep knowledge of state government through her outstanding work as COO, make her an excellent choice to be North Dakota’s next lieutenant governor,” Burgum said. “We are deeply grateful for her passion to serve the citizens of North Dakota and help our state reach its full potential.”

Miller is a native of Brocket, ND. She graduated high school in Lakota, and she graduated college from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Miller is a certified public accountant and spent eight years in the field.

“It is an incredible honor to serve our citizens as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota,” Miller said. “I thank Gov. Burgum for his confidence and trust and this amazing opportunity in my home state. I look forward to working with the legislature, agency leaders and team members across all of state government to better serve the residents of North Dakota. I also want to share gratitude for my husband of nearly 35 years, Craig Palmer, for his love and support on this journey.”

Sanford released earlier today he wanted to return to the private sector and focus on his family and career.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.