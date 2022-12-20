Amazon options for tracking or picking up packages

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Amazon officials in Fargo say they are closely monitoring reports of inclement weather across the U.S.

They say their delivery promises factor in forecasted weather and delivery dates are show transparently at checkout. For customers making a last-minute purchase, they recommend looking for an “arrive by Christmas” message on the product page to ensure the item will make it under the tree by 12/24.

While the vast majority of deliveries make it to customers without issue, if something does occur, Amazon says they work with customers directly to make it right.

Amazon’s customer service is also available 24/7 and they say they have a variety of ways they work with customers to provide visibility and options to track or pickup packages (see below):

Order Tracking:

Amazon customers are able to track their packages through their Amazon app after they have placed their order.

Amazon Estimated Delivery Window will provide a 2-4 hour estimated delivery window to help customers plan their day.

The Amazon Map Tracking feature lets customers view the progress of their delivery on a map in real time when the driver is close. It allows them to see the remaining number of stops a driver has before their delivery arrives, and helps them adjust their plan in order to receive their package.

Customers can also share tracking details with friends or family via Amazon Share Tracking, which allows customers to send a link to the tracking information via SMS, email, or messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

Amazon Photo-On-Delivery is another feature we offer. It provides visual delivery confirmation, showing customers that their package was safely delivered and where. These features are available for packages delivered by Amazon Delivery Service Partners and delivery drivers.

Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery:

Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery is a service that allows eligible Amazon Prime members to conveniently and securely receive deliveries into the safety of their garage. In-Garage Delivery is free for Prime members and available in over 4,000 cities across the U.S.

This delivery option—which alleviates worry about packages going missing or potential weather damage from snow, heat, or rain—lets eligible Prime members with a myQ smart garage door opener or myQ Smart Garage Hub receive packages securely inside their garage.

To get started, Prime customers can link their Amazon and myQ accounts in the Amazon Key app, add items to their Amazon cart, and choose “Key Delivery” at checkout. Once the package is delivered in the garage, customers will receive a notification via the Amazon Key app.

Pick-Up Options (before package transit begins):

Whether road-tripping to see family, staying home and need a secure delivery location, or sending a gift to a loved one or friend, there are thousands of Amazon package pickup locations customers can choose.

These locations are conveniently located near or in retail stores, convenience stores, apartment buildings, and grocery stores, in more than 900 cities and towns across the country.

Tens of millions of products can be easily and conveniently delivered to an Amazon pickup point at 7-Eleven, Staples, Rite-Aid, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Chevron, Circle K, Ross and more.

To find a location, visit amazon.com/Hub

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.