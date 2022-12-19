U.S. Junior Select team wins Jr. A Challenge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A roster featuring Fargo Force skaters and a trio of UND Hockey commits will be coming home with some hardware as the 2022 World Junior A Challenge tournament champions.

The U.S. team captured the tournament crown after defeating Canada East 5-2 in the title game.

Cole Knuble, Joe Palodichuk, and Mac Swanson represented the Fargo Force in this international competition.

Knuble, the team captain for the American team, was named tournament MVP, marking the first time an American player has won that award since the 2013 tournament.

Current Waterloo Black Hawk and former Moorhead Spud Gavin Lindberg was also a part of this gold medal roster.

The U.S. only lost one game in the weeklong tournament, only falling in the tournament opener before going a perfect 5-0 in the rest of the tourney.

Next up in Junior Hockey events, the World Juniors Championship is set to get underway the day after Christmas.

