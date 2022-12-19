Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

U.S. Junior Select team wins Jr. A Challenge

Cornwall, Ont-2022-12-18 - Game 14 Gold Metal Game - Canada vs USA during the World Junior A...
Cornwall, Ont-2022-12-18 - Game 14 Gold Metal Game - Canada vs USA during the World Junior A Challenge at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada ( Photo: Robert Lefebvre )(Robert Lefebvre | Robert Lefebvre)
By Devin Fry
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A roster featuring Fargo Force skaters and a trio of UND Hockey commits will be coming home with some hardware as the 2022 World Junior A Challenge tournament champions.

The U.S. team captured the tournament crown after defeating Canada East 5-2 in the title game.

Cole Knuble, Joe Palodichuk, and Mac Swanson represented the Fargo Force in this international competition.

Knuble, the team captain for the American team, was named tournament MVP, marking the first time an American player has won that award since the 2013 tournament.

Current Waterloo Black Hawk and former Moorhead Spud Gavin Lindberg was also a part of this gold medal roster.

The U.S. only lost one game in the weeklong tournament, only falling in the tournament opener before going a perfect 5-0 in the rest of the tourney.

Next up in Junior Hockey events, the World Juniors Championship is set to get underway the day after Christmas.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDHP assisting in rescuing several drivers on Hwy 52 between Fessenden and Harvey who have been...
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
At least 36 injured after Hawaii-bound flight hits severe turbulence
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast
Van flipped along interstate.
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
Bomb threat targets Cass County Jail

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Comeback-king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts
Tackle Cody Mauch and OC Tyler Roehl embrace after the win
Bison rally to defeat Incarnate Word; Advance to FCS Championship
6:00PM Sports December 16
6:00PM Sports December 16
10pm Sports December, 14
10pm Sports December, 14