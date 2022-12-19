Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Thief River Falls Airport surpasses 8,000 boardings for the first time in two decades

The achievement comes with increased grant funding.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIEF RIVER FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Thief River Falls Regional Airport has made history, surpassing 8,000 boardings for the first time in 23 years.

The achievement, which was last reached in 1999, comes with increased grant funding from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

According to Airport Manager Joe Hedrick, AIP grants will increase from $150,000 per year to $600,000 per year. They can be used to develop and improve the airport in areas of safety, capacity and noise compatibility.

With 12 days left in the year, the airport is not far from setting a 42-year record in passenger traffic. If the airport were to board 10,000 passengers, AIP grants would increase to $1 million per year.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDHP assisting in rescuing several drivers on Hwy 52 between Fessenden and Harvey who have been...
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
Van flipped along interstate.
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
At least 20 people were injured Sunday after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to...
At least 36 injured after Hawaii-bound flight hits severe turbulence
Since 2009, the exploding air bags have killed at least 33 people worldwide, including 24 in...
Third recent air bag death confirmed; owners urged to get repairs
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast

Latest News

Van flipped along interstate.
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
Garage fire
Firefighters battle garage fire south of Oxbow
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
VNL @ 5: Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
ND State Hospital
ND State Hospital Superintendent resigns
Rendering of 11th Street underpass project in Moorhead.
Moorhead awarded $26M in federal funds for 11th Street underpass project