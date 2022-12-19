Thief River Falls Airport surpasses 8,000 boardings for the first time in two decades

THIEF RIVER FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Thief River Falls Regional Airport has made history, surpassing 8,000 boardings for the first time in 23 years.

The achievement, which was last reached in 1999, comes with increased grant funding from the Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

According to Airport Manager Joe Hedrick, AIP grants will increase from $150,000 per year to $600,000 per year. They can be used to develop and improve the airport in areas of safety, capacity and noise compatibility.

With 12 days left in the year, the airport is not far from setting a 42-year record in passenger traffic. If the airport were to board 10,000 passengers, AIP grants would increase to $1 million per year.

