Pelican Rapids man arrested after allegedly firing several shots in apartment complex

A 38 year-old man was arrested after firing multiple shots and forcing an apartment complex to evacuate.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Residents in an apartment complex in Pelican Rapids were taken to a nearby high school for their own safety, after a 38 year-old man was allegedly firing multiple shots.

Authorities were called just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, for reports of 5-6 shots being fired. While on scene deputies found a bullet hole and say there was an odor of gun powder.

Officers say Jordan Pierce had a rifle and went back into his apartment after he saw law enforcement.

Authorities eventually got Pierce to surrender and he has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, property damage, carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, felony threats of violence, and 1st degree criminal damage to property.

No one was hurt during the incident.

