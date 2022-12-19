NDDOT 2022 Name-A-Snowplow contest winners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some include movie references, some are musician-inspired, but all of the 2022 snowplow names use wordplay to make us smile during these snowy months.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has announced the winners of the second annual Name-A-Snowplow contest.

North Dakotans had the opportunity to submit snowplow name ideas for a snowplow in the district where they live. A total of 890 snowplow names were submitted from across North Dakota through the duration of the contest which ran November 3-November27.

Snowplow names were narrowed down by district employees and the overall winners were chosen by the NDDOT team. 2022 NDDOT Name-A-Plow Contest winners:

Bismarck District: Plowabunga

Devils Lake District: Scoop Dogg

Dickinson District: Big Leplowski

Fargo District: Plow Force One

Grand Forks District: Austin Plowers

Minot District: CtrlSaltDelete

Valley City District: Sleetwood Mac

Williston District: Blizzard Buster

Winners have been notified and will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, as well as have their snowplow name displayed on the equipment.

