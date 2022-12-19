ND State Hospital Superintendent resigns

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHHS) – Health and Human Services Commissioner Chris Jones announced that ND State Hospital Superintendent Dr. Rosalie Etherington has resigned.

In communicating her news, Dr. Etherington shared that she will pursue new endeavors and dedicate more time to her family.

Jones expressed gratitude for her 28 years of public service and said, “I’m grateful for Dr. Etherington’s many contributions to the State Hospital and the team and thank her for her commitment and dedication to improving the lives of North Dakotans.”

Dr. Eduardo Pelayo Yabut has been named interim superintendent of the hospital until a new superintendent is appointed. Dr. Yabut, who received his medical degree from the Royal and Pontifical University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, will also continue to serve as medical director, a position he has held since 2011.

“Dr. Yabut has devoted the past two decades to the treatment and recovery of North Dakotans with behavioral health needs,” Jones said. “I’m confident that Dr. Yabut and the other leaders and team members at the State Hospital will continue to meet the needs of those we serve.”

Nationally accredited by The Joint Commission since 1956, the ND State Hospital provides specialized inpatient and residential care to individuals with severe, complex and persistent mental illnesses and substance use disorders or other co-occurring diagnoses.

