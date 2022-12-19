ND Capitol finishes ADA upgrades

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Capitol made several important mobility changes before the start of the legislative session in January. New ADA updates have been made to make the building more accessible.

Newly remodeled family restrooms that include an adult changing table, a new ramp to the Brynhild Haugland room, and automatic door openers to all legislative and chamber rooms are just some of the updates. Listening devices were installed in legislative meeting rooms for the hearing impaired and braille signs for meeting rooms were also installed.

“Everybody needs to feel like they have the ability to do what they need to do in the Capitol just like someone that doesn’t have a disability,” said John Boyle, facility management director.

The project was funded by a $750,000 grant. There is $30,000 remaining that will be used to put automatic door openers for legislative meeting rooms.

