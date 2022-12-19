Moorhead awarded $26M in federal funds for 11th Street underpass project

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Department of Transportation has awarded the city of Moorhead $26,309,600 in federal funding for two underpass projects along 11th Street.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city are partnering on the construction, which will enable traffic, bicycles and pedestrians to travel under the rail lines that go through town.

“We have tried nine times so this is certainly a lesson in perseverance!” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar. “This federal funding will enable the long-discussed construction of two 11th Street underpasses, which will strengthen downtown Moorhead’s economy by helping reduce traffic and bolstering safety and mobility.”

The project includes the construction of two grade separations along 11th Street of both the BNSF Prosper and BNSF KO Subdivisions, utility replacement, sidewalk improvements and bicycle and ADA accessibility upgrades.

“These railroad crossings are congestion points for both rail and road traffic, causing delays and safety issues,” said Rep. Michelle Fischbach. “This project is going to substantially improve local, regional, and national transportation, and I look forward to seeing all the ways it will benefit the Moorhead community.”

The Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program provides communities across the country with funding for local projects that improve and expand surface transportation infrastructure in rural areas and bolster connectivity, safety, and reliability. The program was created by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.

Plans for these two 11th Street underpasses have been stuck on the backburner for far too long, but thanks to the Infrastructure Law we passed last year, we’re finally making progress,” said Sen. Tina Smith. “These underpasses will help improve the lives of families in Moorhead by reducing traffic congestion and making it safer to get to their jobs, schools, grocery stores and countless other opportunities.”

Businesses and people driving through the area will be impacting during the construction of the project. The DOT says detours, closures and delays will be in affect throughout the construction.

Click on the links below for more information about plans for the underpass project.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.