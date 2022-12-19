Contests
MN AG announces public meetings on proposed Fairview/Sanford merger

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison shared the dates, times, and locations of the public meetings he announced last month about the proposed merger of Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health.

Attorney General Ellison will hold four public meetings across Saint Paul, Bemidji, Worthington, and Grand Rapids in January 2023.

The announcement of the community meetings follows Attorney General Ellison creating a dedicated web form and voice mailbox for Minnesotans to share their views on the proposed merger.

“It’s my job to listen to Minnesotans: many have already responded to my request for comment about the proposed Fairview/Sanford merger, and I want to hear from more. I hope everyone who has thoughts, comments, or concerns to share about the merger will attend a public meeting or leave us a comment. Every Minnesotan is an expert in their own healthcare and in affording their own lives,” Attorney General Ellison said.

A dedicated web form where all Minnesotans may leave comments or concerns is now available on the Attorney General’s website. The form is also linked on a new Fairview/Sanford landing page at AG.State.MN.US.Sanford-Fairview. Minnesotans who wish to communicate their comments or concerns by phone may leave voice mail in a dedicated mailbox by calling (651) 296-3353 (Metro area) or (800) 657-3787 (Greater Minnesota) and pressing option two or may speak to an analyst live by calling the same numbers and pressing option one.

The Office will use input that the public submits to evaluate the transaction under existing laws, as well as to determine opportunities for changes or improvements to public policy, regulation, or state or federal law. Comments or information that members of the public submit as part of these civil investigations will generally be treated as “protected nonpublic data” under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.

All the community meetings below are open to the press and the public. They will also be live-streamed on Attorney General Ellison’s Facebook Page.

Saint Paul
  • DATE: Tuesday, Jan. 10
  • TIME: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • WHERE: Department of Revenue, Room 2000, 600 Robert St N, St Paul, MN 55101
Bemidji
  • DATE: Tuesday, Jan. 17
  • TIME: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • WHERE: Bemidji State University, Hobson Memorial Union Ballroom, 1500 Birchmont Dr. NE, Bemidji, MN 5660
Worthington
  • DATE: Wednesday, Jan. 25
  • TIME: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • WHERE: Worthington High School cafeteria, 1211 Clary St., Worthington, MN 56187

Grand Rapids

  • DATE: Tuesday, Jan. 31
  • TIME: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • WHERE: Ives Studio at the Reif Performing Arts Center, 720 NW Conifer Dr., Grand Rapids, MN 55744

