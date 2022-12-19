Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway

NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nine people are recovering after a harrowing incident near Fergus Falls, MN and an Otter Tail County man is being credited with the rescue.

Jim Maas says he was on his way home from Wahpeton on Sunday, Dec. 18 when he spotted a van in the ditch along Hwy. 210 between Foxhome and Fergus Falls.

Maas says it looks like the vehicle slid on glare ice and tipped over in the ditch.

The man says he had the driver use the windshield wipers to unlock the doors and was then able to get the back hatch open. Maas says he then pulled seven people, including children, out.

“Some of them were pinned three-high,” Mass says. “They were pinned underneath each other, so finally, we got all those out. Then Grandma was pinned underneath Mom in the front.”

Mass says he put the children in his vehicle with his wife to keep them warm. He also says several of the children were only wearing slippers on their feet.

Firefighters then broke the sunroof to get everyone else out of the van.

