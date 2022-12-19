Contests
Firefighters battle garage fire south of Oxbow

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt after a garage fire south of Oxbow, but crews are still trying to figure out how it started.

It happened around12:45 p.m. Monday afternoon at 5331 County Road 81. Part of the structure was engulfed when first responders arrived on scene. Fire personnel were able to contain the fire in the garage. It does not appear to be a total structure loss, and no one was inside at the time.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, along with the state Fire Marshal’s Office, will continue to investigate the incident. 

