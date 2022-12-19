Contests
Dog dies in Grand Forks mobile home fire

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A dog is dead and a person displaced after a mobile home caught fire in Grand Forks.

It happened just before 11 AM Monday at 372 Circle East Drive. The mobile home had smoke coming out the windows and doors. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, but the home sustained severe smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is ruled accidental after the investigation was completed.

Grand Forks Fire Department responded with 17 personnel, including 5 engines, 1 ladder truck, and a command vehicle.

