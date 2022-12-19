Contests
Como Zoo Orangutan, Amanda dies at 46

On Monday, the zoo announced Amanda, a hybrid female orangutan, was humanely euthanized Saturday.
By WCCO staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, M.N. (WCCO) - Como Zoo in St. Paul is mourning the loss of an orangutan who has been at the zoo for over 40 years.

On Monday, the zoo announced Amanda, a hybrid female orangutan, was humanely euthanized Saturday. The decision to euthanize was made after a mass was located in her lower abdomen, with the prognosis for recovery and improvement being “extremely poor.” The beloved primate was previously showing signs of discomfort, lethargy and inappetence.

Amanda arrived at the zoo when she was 3 years old. She had previously been at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. The zoo says she was known for her intelligence, playful personality and love of painting and music.

“Amanda was curious, mischievous, engaging, and smart. We lost a beautiful soul”, said Megan Elder, Como Zoo Primate Zookeeper, Orangutan Species Survival Coordinator, and International Orangutan Studbook Keeper. “It’s crushing for me, my co-workers, and all that knew her, cared for her, and loved her. It’s no exaggeration to say she inspired generations. It’s hard to imagine Como without her.”

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter declared Monday “Amanda the Orangutan Day” in the city to honor Amanda’s life.

