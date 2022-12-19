Community meetings scheduled on proposed Sanford/Fairview merger

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the dates, times, and locations of the public meetings about the proposed merger of Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health. The four public meetings will be held in Saint Paul, Bemidji, Worthington, and Grand Rapids in January 2023.

“I hope everyone who has thoughts, comments, or concerns to share about the merger will attend a public meeting or leave us a comment. Every Minnesotan is an expert in their own healthcare and in affording their own lives,” Attorney General Ellison said.

All the community meetings are open to the public. They will also be livestreamed on Attorney General Ellison’s Facebook Page.

SAINT PAUL

Tuesday, January 10

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Department of Revenue, Room 2000, 600 Robert St N, St Paul, MN 55101

BEMIDJI

Tuesday, January 17

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Bemidji State University, Hobson Memorial Union Ballroom, 1500 Birchmont Dr. NE, Bemidji, MN 5660

WORTHINGTON

Wednesday, January 25

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Worthington High School cafeteria, 1211 Clary St., Worthington, MN 56187

GRAND RAPIDS

Tuesday, January 31

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Ives Studio at the Reif Performing Arts Center, 720 NW Conifer Dr., Grand Rapids, MN 55744

A dedicated web form where all Minnesotans may leave their comments or concerns is now available on the Attorney General’s website. The form is also linked on a new Fairview/Sanford landing page at https://www.ag.state.mn.us/sanford-fairview. Minnesotans can also express their comments or concerns by calling (651) 296-3353 (Metro area) or (800) 657-3787 (Greater Minnesota) and pressing option 2, or may speak to an analyst live by calling the same numbers and pressing option 1.

The Attorney General’s office will use feedback from the public to evaluate the transaction under existing laws, as well as to determine opportunities for changes or improvements to public policy, regulation, or state or federal law.

Comments or information that members of the public submit as part of these civil investigations will generally be treated as “protected nonpublic data” under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.

