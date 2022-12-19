Contests
City crews continue to clear snow from downtown Fargo & Grand Forks

Towing vehicles in downtown Fargo.
Towing vehicles in downtown Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Works crews will focus on completing snow removal on the north/south streets in the Downtown Fargo area beginning the evening of Monday, December 19 into the morning of Tuesday, December 20.

Vehicles located in no-parking areas will be impounded starting at 2:00 a.m. to ensure crews can complete snow removal efforts. The downtown area’s east/west avenues will be legal to park on at that time.

People are encouraged to utilize the City of Fargo’s parking ramps and surface lots. Parking in select locations is free after 5:00 p.m. and on weekends.

The city says ten vehicles that were parked on the avenues Sunday night were impounded and a total of 573 truck loads of snow were hauled from the area.

City crews in Grand Forks will be clearing avenues in downtown Monday night and early Tuesday morning. They ask that vehicles are moved before 2:00 a.m. to avoid getting towed.

