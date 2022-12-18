Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Staying safe around trees with heavy snow

Heavy snow weighing down tree branches in Duluth, MN.
Heavy snow weighing down tree branches in Duluth, MN.(KBJR)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live/KBJR) - While the snow-covered trees may look beautiful, experts say they can also be dangerous. With the weight of the heavy snow, it’s easy for branches to snap or break off.

If you are heading out to shake snow off of trees in your yard, experts say you should first look up to make sure there are no other hazardous branches above it. Then, you should stand back and use a broom to safely shake off the snow.

“Then hopefully the branch will spring back,” said Isaac Kasper with UMD Facilities Management. “Sometimes they only go back halfway up, but just give it some time and over time that branch will regain it’s normal structure.”

If you have a branch that’s broken off, Kasper says start by looking up to make sure nothing else above it could fall. If you have to cut branches down with a chain saw or hand saw, it’s always best to wipe the snow off first.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
Semi crashes through gate
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line is open. Highway still closed from exit...
I-29 and ND 13 Reopen
Santos Lara
Man arrested following stabbing in Jamestown
A Sanborn, North Dakota man is behind bars after an hour-long standoff with Nebraska State Patrol
North Dakota man arrested after hours-long standoff with Nebraska Highway Patrol

Latest News

Valley News Live Weather at 6:00 PM Saturday December 17th
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday December 17th
NDHP assisting in rescuing several drivers on Hwy 52 between Fessenden and Harvey who have been...
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued
North Dakota Seal
ND legal aid agency seeks budget increase as caseload spikes
N. Dakota annual sessions may gain traction with term limits