Staying safe around trees with heavy snow

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live/KBJR) - While the snow-covered trees may look beautiful, experts say they can also be dangerous. With the weight of the heavy snow, it’s easy for branches to snap or break off.

If you are heading out to shake snow off of trees in your yard, experts say you should first look up to make sure there are no other hazardous branches above it. Then, you should stand back and use a broom to safely shake off the snow.

“Then hopefully the branch will spring back,” said Isaac Kasper with UMD Facilities Management. “Sometimes they only go back halfway up, but just give it some time and over time that branch will regain it’s normal structure.”

If you have a branch that’s broken off, Kasper says start by looking up to make sure nothing else above it could fall. If you have to cut branches down with a chain saw or hand saw, it’s always best to wipe the snow off first.

