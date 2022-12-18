Brace for Dangerous Cold This Week

** find list of 3-day snowfall reports at the bottom of this page**

MONDAY: Though this weekend was cold, it will be even colder into Monday. Monday morning, many will drop into the teens below zero with highs in the single digits below zero to near 0. We have a chance at some late afternoon or evening light snow for much of the region. Accumulations are not likely to amount to much. Amounts under an inch are expected.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Arctic air takes over! Dangerous cold and dangerous wind chills expected. Tuesday morning lows in the teens and 20s below zero with highs in the single digits and teens below. Cloudy skies. Wednesday will be colder with snow mainly south, but the snow could reach all the way up into Canada. Morning lows Wednesday 20s and 30s below zero with highs teens and 20s below. Thursday still brutally cold. Morning lows in the 20s and 30s below zero with highs in the single digits and teens below. Wind chills will be much much colder... The winds will be severe as well. We could see wind speeds of over 30 mph, particularly in the east. Wind gusts could push to 40-50 mph in some locations.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The dangerously cold temperatures will continue. The arctic air continues to sit in our area. In fact, much of the United States will see temperatures below freezing late next week. We will see our cold temperatures about the same as they were on Thursday. Our lows will be in the 10s to 30s below zero and highs in the 20s to single digits below zero. Again, our wind chills will be much, much colder.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We will start to see temperatures improve slightly on Saturday. We could still see windy conditions during the morning hours, and we will see on and off clouds through much of the day. Our lows will be in the negative 10s and 20s, while our highs will be in the single digits on both side of zero. The warming trend will continue on Sunday. While there is a chance of snow during the evening, things are looking mostly calm at this point. Our lows will be in the negative single digits and teens. Our highs will be in the negative single digits to the low positive teens.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Again, colder and cloudy. Low: -8. High: 3.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Arctic cold. Dangerous wind chills. Cloudy. Low: -11. High: -5.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Arctic cold. Chance of snow. Dangerous wind chills. Breezy. Low: -19. High: -10.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Arctic cold. Breezy. Dangerous wind chills Low: -18. High: -9.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Still under arctic air mass. Dangerous wind chills. Low: -19. High: -8.

SATURDAY: A bit warmer. Low: -15. High: -1.

SUNDAY: Warming trend continues with a chance of evening snow. Low: -11. High: 5.

TUESDAY A.M. THROUGH FRIDAY A.M. SNOWFALL REPORTS

FINGAL, ND 30″

LISBON, ND 28.4″

KATHRYN, ND 26″

ENDERLIN, ND 26″

6 NW DEVILS LAKE, ND 22″

VICTOR, SD 22″

CASSELTON, ND 21.8″

3 E MCLEOD, ND 20.7″

SIBLEY, ND 20″

6 E LANKIN, ND 19″

HECLA, SD 19″

MICHIGAN, ND 18.5″

LARIMORE, ND 18″

5 N EAST GRAND FORKS, MN 18″

GRAND FORKS, ND 17.3″

5 WNW HAWLEY, MN 17.1″

6 S LAKE PARK, MN 15.9″

15 N PARK RAPIDS, MN 15.7″

MOORHEAD, MN 15.3″

DEER CREEK, MN 15.2″

3 SSW MENTOR, MN 15″

7 ENE GRANDIN, ND 14.8″

1 ENE CROOKSTON, MN 14.5″

NEW YORK MILLS, MN 14″

1 NNE DETROIT LAKES, MN 14″

1 NE WADENA, MN 13.2″

MAYVILLE, ND 13.1″

SABIN, MN 12.2″

6 NNE FERGUS FALLS, MN 12.1″

8 ENE BEMIDJI, MN 11.8″

3 S FARGO, ND 11.6″

6 N DETROIT LAKES, MN 11.5″

TWIN VALLEY, MN 11.4″

2 N MOORHEAD, MN 11.4″

4 SSE WEST FARGO, MN 11.3″

3 SE BRECKENRIDGE, MN 11.2″

FARGO AIRPORT 11.1″

2 SE OTTERTIAL, MN 11″

COOPERSTOWN, ND 10.9″

PEMBINA, ND 10.3″

1 ESE LANGDON, ND 10.1″

3 SSE BATTLE LAKE, MN 9″

7 NW CAVALIER, ND 9″

SEBEKA, MN 8.6″

GREENBUSH, MN 8″

4 NE GLYNDON 8″

LANCASTER, MN 7.2″

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.