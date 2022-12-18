Bomb threat targets Cass County Jail

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) – The Cass County Jail went into lockdown mode on Saturday night after someone called a bomb threat into the Red River Regional Dispatch Center.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says an anonymous tip was called into dispatch around 9:30 p.m. on December 17. A security perimeter was immediately established and the facility went into lockdown mode.

The Red River Regional Drone Team and the Fargo Police Department EOD bomb dog was called to the jail to conduct a safety sweep in and around the facility. Jahner says no items of concern were located.

“If you have a family member or friend currently incarcerated, rest assured the Cass County Sheriff’s Office will continue to do everything within its power to ensure their safety,” Jahner said on Sunday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office continues to work through the specifics of the threat and no further information is being released at this time. If anyone has information related to the bomb threat, you are encouraged to contact 701-241-5800.

