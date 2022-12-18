Contests
Behind the scenes: North Dakota Outdoors calendar

North Dakota Outdoors
North Dakota Outdoors
By Mike Anderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Outdoors calendar is always popular with outdoors men and women at this time of year.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has produced and printed an outdoor calendar for nearly 40 years.

“What’s attractive about it is quality of photos, top notch photographers. Shows North Dakota’s pretty side, cool animals. And the calendar also features all the application dates for deer, pronghorn, the big three and others, and the season opening dates,” said ND outdoors magazine editor Ron Wilson.

Wilson said this year they tried a different approach and reached out to people through social media, which generated close to 90 different photographers submitting images.

“Along those same lines is if you look at the calendar, of course, you got 12 months, so you got 12 spaces to fill. And in the past when it was difficult to find images, you’d feature photographers say, more than once. And this year we have nine different photographers in the calendar, which is cool,” said Wilson.

Ron Wilson and Game and Fish Department photographer Ashley Peterson sorted through all the photos after the contest deadline.

“So we wade through those and it becomes apparent very quickly, you know, what would work in the calendar. We just start separating them out. I wanted to be as close as we can to the month and what’s being represented outside these walls at that time,” said Wilson.

After sorting through all the images submitted, the judging process starts.

“I know what I like but I want to know what other people like, too. And so, there are four people from the Game and Fish, then we went through and, you know, hey, what do you like? Will this one work? Why won’t it work? So there were a lot of opinions and I think we made good choices,” said Wilson.

This year’s cover photo is of a bighorn sheep displaying mating rituals.

“We’ve run bighorn sheep photos before in the magazine, in the calendar, but this one was kind of unique because you can tell it was during the rut, during the mating season,” said Wilson.

To view or order a 2023 North Dakota Outdoors calendar, visit gf.nd.gov

