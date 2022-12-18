9-Foot Menorah to light up Fargo for Hanukkah

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sunday, December 18 is the first night of the eight-day festival of lights for Hanukkah. The Chabad Jewish Center of North Dakota will light a 9-foot-tall public Hanukkah menorah on the lawn of the Fargo Public Library on Monday, December 19.

The event will feature children’s activities, a Hanukah game show and traditional refreshments. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home.

This year’s public menorah lighting carries added significance as Jewish communities worldwide celebrate the Year of Hakhel or “Gathering,” a once-in-seven-years Jewish tradition.

“Unity is what makes a strong community,” said Rabbi Yonah Grossman. “Hakhel is a time for us to tune in to this, because together we can accomplish great things. There is no greater display of the light each of us can bring into the world than to gather together and light the menorah. This is what the world needs right now.”

The menorah is traditionally lit in windows or doors that face the street so that bypassers feel “the impact of the light, which illuminates the outside and the environment.”

Monday’s menorah lighting is happening at 6:00 p.m. at the Fargo Public Library at 102 3rd Street in Fargo.

Throughout the State of North Dakota, Chabad will be arranging numerous Hanukkah events and celebrations, including a Public Menorah Lighting at the North Dakota State Capitol Building, and community gatherings in Minot and Grand Forks. To find a local event in North Dakota, contact the Chabad Jewish Center at info@jewishnorthdakota.com.

Additional information about the Hanukkah holiday is available at www.Chabad.org/Hanukkah.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.