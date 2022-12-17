Contests
A Weekend of Calm Weather as Temperatures Begin to Drop

More First Alert Weather Days for Dangerous Cold Tuesday - Friday Next Week
By Jim Gasch
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
** find list of 3-day snowfall reports at the bottom of this page**

SATURDAY - MONDAY: Our temperatures will continue to drop. We will see lows in the single digits and highs in the teens Saturday. Sunday will be colder with morning lows single digits to teens below zero. Highs only warm a bit above zero through Sunday afternoon with cloudy skies. Even colder into Monday. Monday morning, many will drop into the teens below zero with highs in the single digits below zero to near 0. We have a chance at some late afternoon or evening light snow for much of the region. Accumulations are not likely to amount to much. Amounts under an inch are expected.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Arctic air takes over! Dangerous cold and dangerous wind chills expected. Tuesday morning lows in the teens and 20s below zero with highs in the single digits and teens below. Cloudy skies. Wednesday will be colder with snow mainly south. Morning lows Wednesday 20s and 30s below zero with highs teens and 20s below. Thursday still brutally cold. Morning lows in the 20s and 30s below zero with highs in the single digits and teens below. Wind chills will be much much colder...

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The dangerously cold temperatures will continue. The arctic air continues to sit in our area. In fact, much of the United States will see temperatures below freezing late next week. We will see our cold temperatures about the same as they were on Thursday. Our lows will be in the 10s to 30s below zero and highs in the 20s to single digits below zero. Again, our wind chills will be much, much colder.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Colder and cloudy. Low: -4. High: 5.

MONDAY: Again, colder and cloudy. Low: -8. High: 3.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Arctic cold. Dangerous wind chills. Cloudy. Low: -11. High: -5.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Arctic cold. Chance of snow. Dangerous wind chills. Breezy. Low: -19. High: -10.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY: Arctic cold. Breezy. Dangerous wind chills Low: -18. High: -9.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - FRIDAY: Still under arctic air mass. Dangerous wind chills. Low: -19. High: -8.

TUESDAY A.M. THROUGH FRIDAY A.M. SNOWFALL REPORTS

FINGAL, ND 30″

LISBON, ND 28.4″

KATHRYN, ND 26″

ENDERLIN, ND 26″

6 NW DEVILS LAKE, ND 22″

VICTOR, SD 22″

CASSELTON, ND 21.8″

3 E MCLEOD, ND 20.7″

SIBLEY, ND 20″

6 E LANKIN, ND 19″

HECLA, SD 19″

MICHIGAN, ND 18.5″

LARIMORE, ND 18″

5 N EAST GRAND FORKS, MN 18″

GRAND FORKS, ND 17.3″

5 WNW HAWLEY, MN 17.1″

6 S LAKE PARK, MN 15.9″

15 N PARK RAPIDS, MN 15.7″

MOORHEAD, MN 15.3″

DEER CREEK, MN 15.2″

3 SSW MENTOR, MN 15″

7 ENE GRANDIN, ND 14.8″

1 ENE CROOKSTON, MN 14.5″

NEW YORK MILLS, MN 14″

1 NNE DETROIT LAKES, MN 14″

1 NE WADENA, MN 13.2″

MAYVILLE, ND 13.1″

SABIN, MN 12.2″

6 NNE FERGUS FALLS, MN 12.1″

8 ENE BEMIDJI, MN 11.8″

3 S FARGO, ND 11.6″

6 N DETROIT LAKES, MN 11.5″

TWIN VALLEY, MN 11.4″

2 N MOORHEAD, MN 11.4″

4 SSE WEST FARGO, MN 11.3″

3 SE BRECKENRIDGE, MN 11.2″

FARGO AIRPORT 11.1″

2 SE OTTERTIAL, MN 11″

COOPERSTOWN, ND 10.9″

PEMBINA, ND 10.3″

1 ESE LANGDON, ND 10.1″

3 SSE BATTLE LAKE, MN 9″

7 NW CAVALIER, ND 9″

SEBEKA, MN 8.6″

GREENBUSH, MN 8″

4 NE GLYNDON 8″

LANCASTER, MN 7.2″

