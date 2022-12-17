Snow gates unlikely addition for clean-up in the metro

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re tired of city plows pushing snow onto your driveway after you just finished shoveling, you’re not alone. Several took their complaints to social media, our Whistle Blower Hotline and local public works offices today; All asking a question we’ve heard several times before: When will the metro get snow gates?

“You go through all the trouble of snow blowing, shoveling, all that and you come out and there’s a big, huge ridge in front of your driveway,” Lauren Heller of Fargo said.

However, officials with West Fargo Public Works say snow gates aren’t as great as they seem.

“We get the entire city done in about 12 hours now. If you got snow gates on them, it would take 24-36 hours just to get the whole city done once,” WF Public Works Director Matthew Andvik said. He says his plow drivers usually go around 10 mph when clearing snow, but says if they were driving with gates, that speed would have to decrease to four or five miles an hour.

Andvik says the gates can’t handle wet snow or more than four inches, meaning gates would have had to have been taken off for the clean up efforts from this week’s storm anyway.

“Once you have those gates, the public expects they won’t have anything in the driveway. In reality, even when you have snow gates and two inches of snow, you’re still going to have a little strip fin there because it’s not fool-proof or clean-cut like everyone thinks,” Andvik said.

Andvik says to get the snow gates would mean West Fargo would also have to double the amount of staff and plow trucks which would add up to more than a $1 million bill for taxpayers to foot.

“I don’t see if being financially feasible for the city or the residents to actually put them on,” Andvik said.

And while messages for the City of Fargo went unanswered Friday, in 2019, city officials told VNL the upgrade to snow gates would cost more than $2 million bucks.

But it’s a cost people like Lauren Heller say they will gladly chip in for.

“I don’t think it’s that much money compared to what it would do for the residents of Fargo. I really think they’d all agree on increasing the taxes a little bit so you don’t have to go out at 6:30 in the morning to re-snow blow what I already snow blowed,” Heller said.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.