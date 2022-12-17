Contests
Senators urge DoD to reinstate soldiers discharged due to military vaccine mandate

A group of Republican Senators, including North Dakota's John Hoeven, are asking the Defense...
A group of Republican Senators, including North Dakota's John Hoeven, are asking the Defense Department to reinstate soldiers discharged for refusing to take the vaccine.(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOT) – In the wake of the U.S. Senate passing a version of the 2023 Defense Bill that eliminated the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, a group of Republican Senators, including North Dakota’s John Hoeven, are asking the Defense Department to reinstate soldiers discharged for refusing to take the vaccine.

Hoeven joined 10 other Senators, including Florida’s Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, in signing the letter.

The letter reads, in part:

“While we are proud to see this needed change included, simply reversing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is insufficient to right the wrongs done to our service members. We write today to urge immediate action from the Pentagon to protect our service members and provide much-needed direction and stability for America’s brave heroes and their families.”

A report from Military Times in April indicates that roughly 70% of the troops discharged for refusing to receive the vaccine received a general discharge, which protects their veterans benefits, and gives them the chance to return to the armed forces.

You can find the full letter here.

