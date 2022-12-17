Minnesota State Patrol responds to several crashes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol responded to several crashes and spin-outs Saturday due to slippery and snow-packed roads.

Troopers were called to a crash involving a jackknifed semi along Highway 10 just west of Glyndon.

No one was hurt.

They are asking everyone to drive with care.

It’s unclear how many calls for crashes troopers have received as of Saturday.

