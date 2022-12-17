Contests
Highway 52 reopens after several drivers are rescued

NDHP assisting in rescuing several drivers on Hwy 52 between Fessenden and Harvey who have been...
NDHP assisting in rescuing several drivers on Hwy 52 between Fessenden and Harvey who have been stranded since Wednesday.(North Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - U.S. Highway 52 between Jamestown and Minot reopened on Saturday, December 17.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol say drivers should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions.

While most other major interstates and highways opened back up on Friday, Highway 52 stayed closed a little longer. The Highway Patrol reports having to rescue several people who were stuck between Fessenden and Harvey since Wednesday.

All of the No Travel Advisories have been lifted but Travel Alerts remain in effect in some areas across the state. Officials say to be aware of changing conditions from blowing and drifting snow.

