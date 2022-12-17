Gold Coin at auction makes record sale, proceeds go to Ronald Mcdonald House

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Coffee Club radio show hosted an auction for the 1908 $20 Liberty Eagle Gold Coin Saint Gaudens on Friday, December, 16th. The rare gold coin donated by Fargo Parts And Equipment sold for a record amount of 40,000 dollars.

That’s the largest amount they’ve seen in fifteen years. After hearing the grand total it left both radio hosts speechless and teary eyed.

Bidding started at 500 dollars and made it’s way to the grand total of 40,000 dollars. All proceeds from the auction will be sent Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Red River Valley.

