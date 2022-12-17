Contests
Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Gold Coin at auction makes record sale, proceeds go to Ronald Mcdonald House

The rare gold coin donated by Fargo Parts And Equipment sells for a record amount of 40,000 dollars.
Gold coin sells for 40,000 dollars at charity auction
Gold coin sells for 40,000 dollars at charity auction(NONE)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Coffee Club radio show hosted an auction for the 1908 $20 Liberty Eagle Gold Coin Saint Gaudens on Friday, December, 16th. The rare gold coin donated by Fargo Parts And Equipment sold for a record amount of 40,000 dollars.

That’s the largest amount they’ve seen in fifteen years. After hearing the grand total it left both radio hosts speechless and teary eyed.

Bidding started at 500 dollars and made it’s way to the grand total of 40,000 dollars. All proceeds from the auction will be sent Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Red River Valley.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road Conditions
Semi crashes through gate
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
December 15, 2022
NDDOT and Highway Patrol dig out stranded vehicles
Multi-vehicle pileup on westbound I-94, east of Moorhead.
More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead
NDDOT camera on I-94 near Jamestown, ND.
Interstates and Highways starting to re-open in North Dakota

Latest News

Bison fans donate more than 100 football tickets to area veterans
Fargo, ND
Dec. 16 - Bison Fans at Fargodome
Bison headed back to Frisco
BREAKING: NDSU holds off Incarnate Word, returning to Frisco
A group of Republican Senators, including North Dakota's John Hoeven, are asking the Defense...
Senators urge DoD to reinstate soldiers discharged due to military vaccine mandate