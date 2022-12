FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire destroyed a north Fargo trailer home Saturday morning.

Fargo firefighters were called to the trailer home on April lane around 11:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Dane Carley with the Fargo Fire Department says there were no injuries, but a dog, inside at the time, died in the fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

